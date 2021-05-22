OnePlus TV 40Y1 set to launch in India on May 24: Expected price, specifications

Highlights OnePlus is all set to launch a smart TV in India on May 24.

The smart TV has been listed on Flipkart and official website of OnePlus.

The smart TV will feature a 40-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels.

OnePlus is all set to launch a smart TV in India on May 24. The company confirmed on Twitter that it would be launching the OnePlus TV 40Y1. The company had earlier launched a 32-inch and a 43-inch TV in the Indian market and now it will launch the 40-inch TV in the market. The smart TV has been listed on Flipkart and the official website of OnePlus.

The listing on Flipkart and the OnePlus website has leaked some of the key specifications of the smart TV or as OnePlus calls it "smarter TV". However, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is expected to be slightly cheaper than the 43-inch smart TV by OnePlus but will come with host of new features. The TV might feature a bezel-less design and full-HD support with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. So let us take a deeper look at the key specifications and expect price of the OnePlus TV 40Y1

OnePlus TV 40Y1: Expected price

As mentioned above, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is expected to costlier than the 32-inch TV and cheaper than the 43-inch TV. The India price of the 32-inch TV is Rs. 15,999 whereas the 43-inch TV costs Rs. 26,999. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 could be priced somewhere around Rs 19, 000 to Rs 22000. The company is yet to make the price official this is based purely on the previous reports and leaks.

OnePlus TV 40Y1: Specifications

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has already gone live on the official website of OnePlus and Flipkart ahead of the launch, so we are not alien to the specifications. The smart TV will feature a 40-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. It comes with 93 per cent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and Gamma Engine picture enhancer. From the website, it can be concluded that the TV will have a slim profile and feature a bezel-less design.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be powered by an unnamed 64-bit processor and run on Android TV 9-based OxygenPlay. The TV comes with support for Alexa and Google Assistant and an inbuilt Chromecast. It provides access to Google Play Store. The smart TV will come with pre-loaded streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.The smart TV is equipped with two 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support.