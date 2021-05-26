OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition launched, features game-centric design tweaks

Highlights The limited-edition OnePlus Watch is exclusive to China as of now.

It features several design tweaks based on the theme of the popular action RPG title.

The specifications of the Watch remain the same as of the regular variant.

OnePlus has introduced a new limited edition variant of its smartwatch. Inspired by the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, the new model is called the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition and will be available only in China for now.

OnePlus has made some design tweaks in and around the new limited-edition smartwatch vis-a-vis its regular variant. The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will go on sale in OnePlus' home country starting next month.

The new OnePlus Watch variant is not the first product to mark the company's association with the action RPG. OnePlus earlier launched the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition that offered several design tweaks, accessories and UI treats for the fans of the game.

Carrying a similar intent, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will also come with a special stand for the watch shaped in the form of a hand. The holder will also serve as a fast charger for the smartwatch and has been inspired by the in-game character Johnny Silverhand, a popular cameo of legendary Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will carry the same specifications and features as the original OnePlus Watch. It will, however, sport several tweaks to represent its love for Cyberpunk 2077.

These tweaks will include an exclusive dial on the watch that features neon yellow highlights in the same round format. Coupled with this is a wrist strap featuring black and yellow colours of the Cyberpunk 2077 title.

As for the UI, the smartwatch will feature special game-centric animations that will be seen while powering up or charging it. The theme of the watch has also been made specifically to match the Cyberpunk 2077 vibe.

Specifications on the limited edition watch remain the same and include a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection on top. It is powered by a 402mAh battery and supports Warp Charge fast charging.

Some of the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features include fitness tracking, SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alerts, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, and standalone GPS support.

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has been priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14,800) and is already up for pre-orders in China. It will go on sale in the country starting June 1. OnePlus has not revealed if the watch will be available in its global markets.

This is not the first limited edition smartwatch by OnePlus. Earlier this month, the company introduced its OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition with sapphire glass and a gold-finish frame on top, attached to a vegan leather strap. You can read all about the limited edition OnePlus Watch here.