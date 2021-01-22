OnePlus Watch gets closer to India launch as two models receive BIS certification

Highlights OnePlus Watch is getting close to India launch.

Over the last few weeks, we've heard a lot of rumours about OnePlus working on new smartwatches. The tech giant recently launched its first fitness tracker in India called the OnePlus Band and since then rumours have picked up pace about the launch of the OnePlus Watch in the country. And now, it appears OnePlus is getting close to finally launching this smartwatch in India with the company planning not one, but two OnePlus Watch models for India.

This information comes courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma who has spotted two new models, W301GB and W510GB at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. The listing of the watch models suggests the launch of the OnePlus Watch in India could be imminent.

As the certification reveals, one of the smartwatches comes with the model number W301GB, while the second one bears the model number W510GB. Reports suggest the latter will be called the OnePlus Watch RX.

The OnePlus Watch will reportedly be a rebranded or slightly modified version of the Oppo Watch and Oppo Watch RX. This will make a lot of sense considering Oppo and OnePLus have now officially pooled in their R&D resources.

As for the smartwatch, there's little we know about the device, including details about its internals. However, there are suggestions that the new OnePlus Watch could come with a round face and a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC which would represent a major upgrade on the Snapdragon 2100 or 3100 in terms of performance and efficiency.

The watch is also expected to run Google's Wear OS, after OnePlus confirmed earlier that it is working closely with Google to improve the platform. While there's no word on why it looks likely that the partnership is to ensure that the Google Wear OS is ready for when OnePlus launches its first smartwatch.