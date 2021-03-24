OnePlus Watch: Key specifications, top features, India price, and everything you need to know

Highlights OnePlus Watch features a 1.39 inch AMOLED display.

The OnePlus Watch has arrived alongside the OnePlus 9 series. It is receiving a lot of attention as this is the brand's first attempt at building a smartwatch. We did see a wearable from OnePlus earlier this year which hinted that OnePlus is looking forward to expanding its wearable portfolio.

The OnePlus representative gave a fair bit of time talking about the OnePlus Watch and also what it has on offer. Now, the OnePlus Watch seems to have a lot of semblance in terms of design to its closest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The OnePlus gets a 46mm dial with a 1.39 inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display. It gets a host of sensors, including the optical heart rate sensor, Blood Oxygen sensor, Air pressures sensor and more. It also gives you the flexibility to store music on the watch itself, answer calls notifications and more, you name it. So it does everything that a normal smartwatch should do, plus the added features.

The standard edition of the OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 16,999 in India, making it a lot cheaper than its strongest competitor Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, hence, it will be interesting to find how it stacks up against its competitors.

For now, let's take a look at the detailed specs of the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch Specs

Processor: The OnePlus Watch gets an STM32 chipset.

RAM and Storage: It gets 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

Display: The Smartwatch features a 1.39 inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with a brightness of 326 PPI.

Sensors: It features a host of sensors which include an Acceleration sensor, a Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, Capacitance sensor.

Size and Weight: The Smartwatch measures 46.4 x 46.4 x 10.9mm and weighs 45 grams without a strap.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou.

Battery: 402mAh battery which is claimed to last for 14days on a single charge.

Colour: Midnight Black, Moonlight Silver, Cobalt Limited Edition

Price: India- Rs16,999, USA - $159, Europe - 159

OnePlus Watch: Special features

The OnePlus Watch features a 46mm hand-polished dial that holds a 1.3-inch curved OLED display. This design on the fresh OnePlus Watch is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 that was launched back in 2019.

The OnePlus Watch is powered by an STM32 chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. Out of which, only 2GB is available for actual use. The smartwatch also gives you the option to store music which is limited to 500 songs.

Like we mentioned before, it has a host of sensors that can track your sleep, Blood-Oxygen level, Heart-rate, location, Air-pressure and more. It brings support for more than 110+ workout modes, including activities like walking, jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle training, swimming, badminton, and more.

The wearable also doubles up as a remote for your OnePlus TV. Through which you can control music, navigate within the UI and more. Interestingly, it detects if the user is sleeping and turns off the TV after 30 mins.

OnePlus has used a 402mAh battery to provide it with the necessary juice. OnePlus claims that this battery can last for two weeks on a single charge for a normal user. Whereas for a power user, it will last for a week at least.

OnePlus uses a Real-Time Operation System (RTOS) from what we saw during the launch for software. The interface looks simpler and more responsive than most Wear OS watches.

Besides this, it gets 5ATM and IP68 certification means the OnePlus watch can be used for swimming and more activities.

OnePlus Watch India launch

The OnePlus Watch has already been listed on OnePlus India's official website and will soon be available for purchase.

OnePlus Watch price

OnePlus has launched its first smartwatch affordable at a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India. The OnePlus India showcases a Rs 14,999 price instead of Rs 16,999, which we assume is an introductory offer.