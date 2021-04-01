OnePlus Watch may get Always-on display feature with a future update

Highlights The OnePlus Watch that was launched recently does not have the Always-on Display feature yet.

The company revealed that they are considering adding it in a future update.

However, the AOD feature could take a serious toll on the solid battery life of the OnePlus Watch that is claimed to last for weeks on a single charge.

The much anticipated OnePlus Watch is yet to go on sale, however, the community has already started suggesting improvements to it on the forums. OnePlus really isn't a big fan of Always-on Display (AOD), it seems. It took a strong community vote to almost force it to implement this feature on its smartphones. While some may consider it just a "nice to have" on smartphones, AOD may be more important on smartwatches where you need to have access to information almost instantly.

In a recent forum discussion, OnePlus asked its community members whether the AOD feature should be made available on the OnePlus Watch in the future. The company justified why it did away with the AOD feature and how it could be implemented in a future update.

The company said in a statement, "The one thing we unanimously seemed to agree upon is that having to charge our smartwatch daily really affected our experience. If we forgot to charge it overnight, a few minutes of charging before we head out isn't enough, and the battery dies later in the day. We've heard many users request the Always-on Display, we are currently looking at things like how it impacts power consumption. we are evaluating the possibility to bring this feature in a future OTA."

The company revealed in a FAQ that it is considering adding the feature in a future update. However, according to OnePlus, the AOD feature may increase power consumption by almost 50 per cent. That would result in a severe depletion of the battery life. It's important to note here that this feature is widely available on smartwatches such as the Apple Watch Series 6.

The FAQ also dove into other parts of the OnePlus Watch's experience, like the choice of a custom real-time OS or RTOS over Wear OS and its three-chip combination, both designed to prolong the life of the smartwatch. It also reveals that 2GB of the device's 4GB storage is dedicated to music alone and that, at least for now, the OnePlus Watch doesn't work with iPhones.

The new OnePlus Watch can be charged in as fast as five minutes, which provides the smartwatch with enough power to last a whole day, claims the company. A 20-minute charge will make the phone last for an entire week, OnePlus said during the launch event. The battery is said to be powerful as it can last up to two weeks on a full charge. Warp Charge quickly charges it to give extra power when you need it the most.

The OnePlus Watch doesn't run on Wear OS. Instead, it runs on an RTOS system. OnePlus chose this because it allows a longer battery life compared to Google's wearable platform.