OnePlus Watch tipped for 2020 launch, could take on Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch 3 from Samsung

Highlights OnePlus is tipped to launch its first smartwatch later this year.

The OnePlus Watch has reportedly been spotted on IMDA.

OnePlus also launched ts first TWS earbuds earlier in the year.

Despite the global pandemic ruining everybody's plans for 2020, OnePlus has somehow managed to go ahead with some of its major plans this year. Disregarding difficult market conditions, OnePlus has expanded its portfolio of products by announcing a new range of smart TVs, a new mid-range smartphone, and even its first TWS earbuds in 2020.

But it appears the company is not done just yet. Reports suggest OnePlus could also jump into the fray with its first smartwatch in the market. This is according to a report by 91Mobiles which claims OnePlus is developing a smartwatch called "OnePlus Watch" to take on the competition from other big-name players such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei.

As per a report published on the portal, the smartwatch has been spotted on the IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) website, which hints the device could be launched in the coming weeks.

What could have been but never will be. Sketches circa 2015. #throwbackpic.twitter.com/5zKuSdDiv0  Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 29, 2016

In fact, this isn't even the first time we are hearing about a smartwatch from OnePlus. The first time they started was in 2016 when OnePlus founder Carl Pei tweeted sketches of a OnePlus smartwatch that never came to be. These sketches showed a watch with a round dial which would have been quite interesting for the time it would have been launched in. However, the new smartwatch from OnePlus expected to be launched later this year may feature a completely different design.

With nothing really known about the device, there's only speculation to fall back on when it comes to the device. About this, speculation is rife that the new smartwatch from OnePlus could be inspired by the Apple Watch or Wear OS-powered Oppo -- both incidentally follow the same design language.

But while the design may not bring too many surprises, we could definitely expect some when it comes to the operating system and the included features with the watch. Much like its other products, this smartwatch from OnePlus could bring interesting functionality.

We wonder if such a wearable would offer special functionality with OnePlus smartphones, and whether the smartwatch would be square like the Oppo Watch, or round as OnePlus initially imagined its smartwatch to be. The launch of a new smartwatch would also fall in line with the company's idea of expanding its wearables portfolio which recently saw a fresh face in the OnePlus Buds.