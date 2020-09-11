OnePlus Watch to feature round dial, could share design with Vivo Watch

Highlights OnePlus is said to be working on a new smartwatch.

The smartwatch could feature a round dial.

The design of the smartwatch could be inspired by Vivo's Watch.

Over the last few weeks, we've increasingly heard rumours about a new OnePlus Watch being in the works. Reports have suggested OnePlus could also jump into the fray with its first smartwatch in the market. And now we have more information on the design of the watch.

As per noted tipster Max J, the OnePlus Watch will come with a classical, circular design, as opposed to the company using a design that's closer to the Oppo Watch. The suggestion is that the company's watch will borrow a design that's more like the rumoured Vivo Watch. Only recently, a live photo of the Vivo Watch had appeared online. The live photos showed the Vivo Watch in two sizes -- 42mm and 46mm. The watch is said to run a new OS which will enable it to go on for up to 18 days on a single charge.

I know it's spelled wrong because it's a hint pic.twitter.com/YD51QcAd5c  Max J. (@MaxJmb) September 10, 2020

But getting back to OnePlus, this isn't the first time we are hearing of a smartwatch from the company. The first time such rumours started was in 2016 when OnePlus founder Carl Pei tweeted sketches of a OnePlus smartwatch that never came to be. These sketches showed a watch with a round dial which would have been quite interesting for the time it would have been launched in. However, the new smartwatch from OnePlus expected to be launched later this year may feature a completely different design.

With very little known about the device, there's only speculation to fall back on when it comes to the device. But while the design may not bring too many surprises, we could definitely expect some when it comes to the operating system and the included features with the watch. Much like its other products, this smartwatch from OnePlus could bring interesting functionality.

We wonder if such a wearable would offer special functionality with OnePlus smartphones. The launch of a new smartwatch would also fall in line with the company's idea of expanding its wearables portfolio which recently saw a fresh face in the OnePlus Buds.