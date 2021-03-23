OnePlus Watch with 46mm circular dial, Warp Charge fast charging support launched

Highlights OnePlus Watch will be available with sports bands and leather bands.

The company also launched the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition.

The smartwatch features an AMOLED screen.

OnePlus Watch, the company's first smartwatch ever, has been launched alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The company started expanding its portfolio last year and began offering devices at different price points with OnePlus Nord's launch, and then there were truly wireless audio products. Now, the OnePlus Watch is the company's next attempt to expand the product line and provide new devices across its ecosystem of products.

The OnePlus Watch tries to take its learnings from the smartphone ecosystem to the smartwatch category, focusing on design, seamless connection and offering an aggressively priced product.

The OnePlus Watch comes in two variants - the Classic Stainless Steel and Cobalt Limited Edition. In terms of the design, the OnePlus Watch sports a beautiful arc on the watch case's side. The company says that every case is hand polished. The circular dial comes in 46mm size and sports a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display. It comes with a unibody design with the Stainless Steel variant offering a glossy CD pattern on the display bezel.

OnePlus says it will offer a flouroelastomer sports band on the standard OnePlus Watch model while providing a vegan leather band on the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition.

The OnePlus Watch Stainless Steel version will come with a 316L Stainless Steel case in Midnight Silver and Midnight Black colours. On the other hand, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes with a Cobalt Alloy Case in Gold.

The company claims that with the Cobalt edition, OnePlus is the first to apply Cobalt alloy material in the smartwatch industry with a Sapphire glass dial.

OnePlus has also focused on making a seamless connection on its first smartwatch which means hands-free calls, app notifications, adjusting phone settings, access the photo gallery or controlling the camera shutter. The smartwatch comes with 4GB of standalone storage. The wearable can also double up as a controller for the OnePlus TV, like controlling the volume, navigating content, and automatically turning off the OnePlus TV 30 minutes after the Watch detects that the user is sleeping.

The company claims that the OnePlus Watch can offer up to two weeks of battery on a full charge. The wearable supports Warp Charge fast charging, which OnePlus says offers a week's power in 20 minutes of charge or a day's power in five minutes of charge. The OnePlus Watch supports 110 workout modes for fitness enthusiasts, including activities like walking, jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle training, swimming, badminton, and more. The smartwatch can also automatically detect workouts like jogging and running. It has 5ATM along with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus Watch also gets blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alert, and more. The company says Watch users can track all health data using the OnePlus Health app.

OnePlus Watch price in India and availability

The OnePlus Watch price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the standard edition.

It will be available via Amazon India and the company's online store.