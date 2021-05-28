OnePlus WellPaper app can change wallpaper based on your phone use

Highlights OnePlus has announced WellPaper, a new live wallpaper app for its users.

The app will switch wallpapers based on smartphone use.

It will help represent usage data right on the home screen of the users.

OnePlus has launched a new live wallpaper app for its users that will constantly change the wallpaper of the smartphone-based on how the phone is being used. Called WellPaper, the wallpaper app is the second app developed by the OnePlus team.

WellPaper comes as an effort by OnePlus in the space of digital wellbeing after its first app, Clipt, launched two weeks ago. The new OnePlus app aims to address the increased screen time resulting from the remote work that became necessary during the pandemic.

For this, WellPaper will try to present the usage data of the smartphone right on the home screen. This will further help the users be aware of their smartphone usage habits more easily and frequently, as opposed to the tedious monitoring through the digital wellbeing section on Google UI in the settings menu.

The app essentially groups apps together into six distinct categories. It then uses a dynamic live wallpaper that is constantly updating based on how the phone is used.

WellPaper will feature a total of 3 wallpaper designs that will be completely personalised to the user. One would be the data-heavy Composition design (left) with shifting tiles. OnePlus says that the wallpaper has been inspired by Piet Mondrian's Composition II & III.

Another is Glow, a live wallpaper inspired by the "neon lights of future-punk titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Blade Runner." As visible at the centre of the image above, the wallpaper has quite a flashy presentation of the home screen.

The last one is the Radial on the right, which attempts to display a mellow, soft-toned visual to the user.

OnePlus clears that the three designs are unlike a lot of live wallpapers available on third-party apps, which drain the phone's battery fast. It says that the WellPaper only redraws on unlock and then remains mostly static, thus reducing the animations and the consequent consumption of the battery.

OnePlus has even put in some delay to enhance this battery optimisation further. If the user is constantly locking/unlocking their phone, the redraw animation upon unlock will not repeat itself every time. Therefore, the battery consumption "should be a lot closer to the stock wallpaper than a traditional live wallpaper," says OnePlus.