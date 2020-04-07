OnePlus wireless charger details leak: 30W charging speed with a cooling fan and more

Highlights The OnePlus wireless charger will charge at a speed of 30W.

OnePlus will rely on a cooling fan to keep the temperature down.

OnePlus is said to sell the charger at a price of 70.

The new OnePlus phones are coming on April 14 and if you follow leaks as well as rumours, then you must be familiar with all that's expected from the OnePlus 8 series. These phones are coming with high-end specifications fused into premium designs and attractive colours -- this can be deciphered from the leaks. Accompanying the phones are new accessories and the leaks have given out everything on these. One of these is a wireless charger and today, we have more about it.

Thanks to a recent tip from TechDroider, there has been a lot on the OnePlus wireless charger on the web. The official renders of OnePlus' first wireless charger isn't out yet but rest of the specifications have been revealed and there's a lot to entice OnePlus fans as well as community members. The charger was previously said to bring wireless charging at 30W and that's indeed true.

But how much time will it take to fill up a phone, a phone like the OnePlus 8 Pro? Well, the tip says the OnePlus 8 Pro can take up to 30 minutes for filling itself 50 per cent. A full charge using the wireless charger is expected to happen in 80 minutes. That's fast, considering the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to be getting a massive 4500mAh battery.

Of course, charging a battery wirelessly at that speed does emit heat and OnePlus has taken care of that in a unique way. The charger is said to feature a cooling fan to keep the temperatures low. The fan may probably kick in as soon as the heat levels rise but the charger will apparently use AI to turn off the fan at night. Sounds cool but will this be as noisy as a laptop's cooling fan?

The leaks also state features such as dust detection and overheating protection, both of which are still unexplained. Luckily, the tip also reveals the price and it's not going to be cheap in any way. The OnePlus Warp Charge 30T Wireless Charger will cost 70, which is approximately Rs 5,700. This makes it one of the most expensive wireless charger in the market but you do have to keep in mind that you will be charging your supported OnePlus phone at the same speed as that of a wireless charger.