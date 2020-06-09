OnePlus Z India launch date revealed, tipped to be unveiled on July 10

Highlights OnePlus Z is tipped to be launched in India on July 10

The smartphone is expected to be a mid-range device

Key details about the device have leaked online ahead of the launch

There's already a lot of hype around the upcoming affordable smartphone from OnePlus, the OnePlus Z. Rumoured to be a mid-range device that has already been announced to make landfall in India before anywhere in the world, the OnePlus Z is tipped to bring some premium features in a package that will flaunt a mid-range Snapdragon chipset.

The product has previously been described by OnePlus' CEO, Pete Lau, as an attempt by the company to go back to its roots and deliver an affordable product offering. While Lau did not reveal the name of the device, he did say that the new affordable device is coming "soon" and that that announcement for India is imminent.

And now, a new report claims that launch date could be July 10. This information comes courtesy of Android Police which claims to have received this from a reliable source within the company. Interestingly, this falls in line with a report from yesterday which hinted at a launch date between July 6-12 for the OnePlus Z.

But before we get too excited, it should be noted that even the new report does not mark July 10 as a sure shot launch date for the device. The publication claims that due to the ongoing situation, this is only a tentative date for release, one that could easily be pushed back due to continued disruptions.

Apart from this, the new report doesn't reveal anything about the device. However, it was only yesterday when a Geekbench listing revealed key details about the device's specifications. The listing hinted at OnePlus going with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, instead of a MediaTek SoC for the device. This could be paired with OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

The display on the phone is tipped to be AMOLED in nature, with a screen size of 6.4-6.5 inches running at a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be made available two variants, with either 8GB or 12 GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256 GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4000 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

For cameras, the OnePlus Z is tipped to feature a triple rear camera set-up with a 48-megapixel, a 12-megapixel and a 13-megapixel sensor as well as a laser autofocus system. At the front, there is said to be a 16-megapixel lens.