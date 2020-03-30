OnePlus Z is coming as OnePlus X successor, could launch later in 2020 as most affordable OnePlus

Highlights The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to launch as the OnePlus Z.

The OnePlus Z could be a new affordable series of the phones.

OnePlus might use the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset on the OnePlus Z.

When OnePlus was launching the OnePlus 7T Pro back in India in October, the world of leaks had moved on to information on the OnePlus 8 series -- the next generation of OnePlus phones that are expected to launch soon. At the time, the teasers said that OnePlus will launch three models this year. Alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, there will be a new cheaper model called the OnePlus 8 Lite. Later, the leaks suggested only the OnePlus 8 and Pro models will launch initially, with information on the Lite. However, Lite is coming and it will kickstart another series for OnePlus.

Popular tipster Max Weinbach has said that his sources have referred to the entry-level OnePlus phone as the OnePlus Z. Weinbach even says that the sources are referring to the design of the OnePlus 8 Lite as the OnePlus Z. While he has no more information to share on this phone, it can be speculated that OnePlus might be bringing the OnePlus 8 Lite as the OnePlus Z in global markets.

This also suggests that the OnePlus Z, which we knew as the OnePlus 8 Lite so far, will start off a new series of affordable phones from OnePlus. While many say the OnePlus Z comes in as the successor to the OnePlus X, it appears that OnePlus would like to have a phone in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. Some of OnePlus' major rivals such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and even Apple have premium models in this range.

With the OnePlus Z, OnePlus will cut down on high-end specifications and instead rely on those specifications that offer the OnePlus user experience. The phone can be quite similar to the Realme X2 Pro but OnePlus will make a few changes of its own. Instead of using a Snapdragon chip, OnePlus is said to be relying on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset which offers high-end performance as well as support for 5G networks.

At the same time, the OnePlus Z could be highly based on the OnePlus 7T. You can expect a 48-megapixel main camera supported by a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera. OnePlus could also include a depth camera but might skip on the telephoto camera to save on costs. A 90Hz AMOLED display is expected given that OnePlus itself confirmed on offering 90Hz displays on all its phones.