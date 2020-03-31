OnePlus Z: Will this seal fate of Samsung Galaxy A series, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro in India?

Highlights The OnePlus Z is expected to come as the successor to the OnePlus X.

OnePlus is rumoured to rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.

OnePlus could target a sub-Rs 30,000 pricing for the OnePlus Z.

With yesterday's launch announcement from OnePlus, the tech community is all hyped about the OnePlus 8 series phones. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to offer mega upgrades over the OnePlus 7T series phones and for premium phone buyers, these could end up as the de-facto choice in the Android universe. However, OnePlus hasn't forgotten its roots and it still wants to cater to those who cannot afford its current generation phones.

Based on a recent leak from Max WeinBach, OnePlus is working on an affordable phone that will be much cheaper than the OnePlus 8 slated to launch this year. The leaks also suggest that it will be called OnePlus Z and it's the same phone that was known till date as the OnePlus 8 Lite. This phone will come to the markets later in the year and is expected to carry on from where the OnePlus X left a few years ago.

For those in the unknown, the OnePlus X was an affordable phone from the company launched along with the OnePlus 2. It sold at a price of almost Rs 16,999 and ran on the same specifications as the original OnePlus One. Unlike the more expensive OnePlus 2, this one had a premium glass body with a flat frame and an AMOLED display. OnePlus pulled it out later due to a myriad of issues surrounding the phone.

Now, as OnePlus is working towards getting back the OnePlus Z series, what could OnePlus have in store with this phone?

OnePlus Z: What's in store for midrange smartphone buyers

-The OnePlus Z is said to based on the what we knew so far as the OnePlus 8 Lite. The specifications on this phone came out long ago and based on that, it seems that OnePlus is looking to take on a lot of premium midrange phones in various markets.

-The OnePlus Z will have a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones. The front of the phone will have a bezel-less AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout in the center whereas the rear of the phone will have a glass panel along with a vertically mounted camera setup with a big hump.

-OnePlus will go for a high-quality display on the OnePlus Z. The previous leaks suggested a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display will have narrow bezels around itself but you can expect some noticeable chin. Since this is an AMOLED display, there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor on this phone as well.

-To power the phone, OnePlus could rely on a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. This is a flagship-grade chipset from MediaTek that supports 5G and offers performance that rivals the likes of phones with Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 855 Plus, and Exynos 990. This will be the first time OnePlus will rely on a MediaTek chipset for one of its phones. To help with the performance, OnePlus could also throw UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. There will be Oxygen OS based on the latest Android 10 and OnePlus could offer up to three years of updates.

-OnePlus could use a 4000mAh battery on the OnePlus Z and it could come with the same Warp Charge 30T technology. However, chances are that OnePlus could also use the 20W charging to keep the costs low.

-The OnePlus Z won't compromise with cameras as well. At the back, it will have a triple camera setup similar to the OnePlus 7T. There will be a 48-megapixel camera paired along with a 16-megapixel camera and a 12-megapixel camera, with the latter two being an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera respectively. The front camera is expected to be a 16-megapixel camera that we have seen on previous OnePlus models.

OnePlus Z expected pricing:

As of now, the OnePlus Z is said to succeed the OnePlus X. However, given that OnePlus is now a premium phone maker, the OnePlus X could sit in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. There can be a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that could possibly be priced close to Rs 25,000. The top-end variant with 256GB storage could be priced close to Rs 30,000.

The OnePlus Z is expected to launch later in the year and chances are that once OnePlus is done milking money from the expensive OnePlus 8 series over the summer, the OnePlus Z will be released to cater to those who want affordable yet premium smartphones.