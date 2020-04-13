OnPlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Expected price, specifications and features

Highlights OnePlus 8 series of phones are set to be launched tomorrow

The wait is almost over. Chinese phone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphones, the onePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at a virtual launch event tomorrow. The launch is scheduled to take place at 8:30 PM IST on April 14 and will be live-streamed by the company. These much-awaited phones have been the subject of many leaks and rumours over the last few weeks, and now we're close to finding out which of them were indeed true.

But even if some of the leaks do end up proving not entirely accurate, we still have been given a fair idea of what the two phones could be like once they are launched. So ahead of the official release, let's take a look at what we know about the two devices, and draw up a rough picture of what we can expect from them.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Price

The OnePlus 8 series of phones are expected to be the most powerful and feature-rich from the company to date. However, that's also expected to come at a cost -- quite literally. Over the past few years, the company has been steadily increasing the price of its phones, but this time around we could see a massive jump.

As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 will start a price of Euro 719 (approx Rs 60,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, with the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant being made available for Euro 819 (approx Rs 68,000)

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to become quite a bit expensive, with the entry 8GB RAM+128GB storage entry variant likely to start retail at Euro 919 (approx Rs 75,000). The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to be more expensive, and retail for Euro 1,009 (approx Rs 83,000).

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Faster displays

On the outside, the OnePlus 8 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch FullHD+ 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 402ppi. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is being tipped to get a 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, with a pixel density of 513ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Fastest OnePlus smartphones to date

The two phones are also expected to be the fastest OnePlus smartphones to date, with the new phones confirmed to be coming with a Snapdragon 865 chipsets paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on both models. But from what we've read in previous leaks, not all colours will be available in all the storage models, with the 256GB option only expected to be available in select colours.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Camera beasts?

The company also appears to be focusing heavily on the cameras with the OnePlus 8 series phones, with previous leaks claiming the OnePlus 8 will get a triple camera setup, comprising of 48-megapixel primary lens sat next to a 16-megapixel lens and 2-megapixel camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a much fancier quad-camera setup comprised of two 48-megapixel lenses -- one of them a primary wide-angle lens -- an 8-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel unit. Interestingly, the main lens on the OnePlus 8 is said to be an IMX586 sensor, while the primary lens on the 8 Pro could be a more powerful Sony IMX689 lens.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Features

The new OnePlus phones are also going to be some of the most feature-rich devices from the company to date. We've already been made aware of the support for 30W War Wireless Charge on the OnePlus 8 Pro. But apart from this, the flagship device will also come with features like 3D Audio Zoom and have a flicker sensor in tow.

There will also be water and dust proofing on the phones for the first time, with both the phones expected to feature IP68 rating. The phones are also tipped to support WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C connectivity.

