Oppo 125W fast charger may launch in Q1 next year

Highlights Oppo might launch the 125W Flash Charge technology by next year's first quarter.

Oppo had unveiled this technology back in July with full details.

The 125W Flash Charge is a significant upgrade over 65W fast charging.

Oppo could finally launch its 125W fast charging technology for masses in the first quarter next year. The Chinese company had unveiled the fast charging technology back in July but it said nothing beyond explaining what this tech is and how it will ensure the touted power output. I mean Oppo did not tell anything about the launch date back then. But we are getting what could be a tentative timeline for the debut of 125W Flash Charge charging, although unofficially.

According to Digital Chat Station who took to Weibo to share the tip, the Oppo 125W fast charging technology will be out sometime in the first quarter of 2021. This means it could launch sometime between January and March. This would also mean that the company has finally been able to develop the necessary components for the power brick and the cable that will relay that kind of power to the Oppo device. According to the company, the 125W fast charging not only requires an overhauled adapter but the charging cable and the battery also need to be redesigned to adapt to the fast charging method.

We also do not know which device will be the first to get the 125W fast charging. The 65W fast charging technology was unveiled on the Reno Ace series phone but later the company decided to separate the Ace brand from Reno series to give it its own identity. Maybe the 125W fast charging solution will debut on another Ace series device that Oppo might be working on. We just do not know about that device yet. It could be one of the Find X3 series phones that is likely to launch sometime in February next year.

Oppo's 125W Flash Charge technology is a significant upgrade over the 65W charging, cutting the charging time for a 4000mAh battery by almost half. Oppo says its 125W Flash Charge needs a bi-cell design for "optimum charging efficiency", along with the battery's discharge rating of 6C that is twice the earlier standard of 3C. The 125W Flash Charge technology is supported on the USB-C to USB-C charging cable, which is unlike the USB-A to USB-C cable used for the current 65W fast charging method. The technology has also been added with 128-bit encryption to prevent security risks.

Realme has also launched its 125W fast charging tech that is borrowed from Oppo. Its launch plans are still to be announced.