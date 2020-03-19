Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked, said to launch soon

Highlights Oppo is said to be working on two new A-series smartphones.

Oppo A12 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Oppo A12e is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC.

Oppo is seemingly planning to launch two new smartphones in its A-series - A12 and A12e. The Oppo A12 has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA website along with some key specifications, including a MediaTek Helio P35 processor under the hood. Similarly, the Oppo A12e has been tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor under the hood with at least 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The Oppo A12e will be a variant of the Oppo A12, and both Oppo smartphones are unlikely to be launched in India since the A11 never made to the market.

Oppo A12 Specifications

The Oppo A12 was first spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, courtesy 91Mobiles, with the model number OPPO CPH2083, but the commercial name remained unknown until the same model number appeared on the IMDA certification website. Thanks to the Geekbench listing, the Oppo A12 specifications are available. The smartphone will be a budget handset that will rock the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood. It will pack at least 3GB of RAM and run Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. The listing on Geekbench has also revealed the scores for the Oppo A12. The smartphone scored 900 in the single-core test and 3,754 in the multi-core test.

For its pricing, the Oppo A12 will be a budget phone. However, the exact price is not available as of now. The smartphone is also unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.

Oppo A12e Specifications

The Oppo A12e will be a trimmed-down variant of the Oppo A12. According to a report by 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Oppo A12e will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will pack a 13-megapixel main f/2.2 sensor on the back along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. An 8-megapixel camera will be available on the front of the Oppo A12. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notch display, and measure 156.2x75.6x8.2mm and weigh 170 grams. The smartphone is also tipped to pack a 4230mAh battery without fast charging.

The Oppo A12e, much like the A12, will not launch in India, according to the report.