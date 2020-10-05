Oppo A15 Amazon listing hints at India launch, triple cameras expected

Highlights Oppo A15 has showed up on Amazon India website ahead of its launch.

Oppo is teasing the launch of A15 in India. The company has been bullish about its Reno and F-series, but, this year, its A-series is getting some due attention. After the A12, the company is coming up with A15 that is probably the successor. The Oppo A15 is now listed on Amazon, wherein the tagline hints at a thin footprint. But there is no launch date yet.

The A15 teaser on Amazon website says "Sleek and Smart" and shows the smartphone from its back. There seems to be a triple-camera setup on the A15 in a design that is similar to what Oppo F17 has for its cameras. Three circles have three sensors while the fourth circle is occupied by the LED flash. There is no information on how sleek this smartphone is going to be, but Oppo expectedly will keep things in line with the F17 Pro's dimensions.

Oppo launched the F17 Pro as the sleekest phone of this year, with the phone having a thickness of only 7.6mm. I am assuming the company wants to continue with this quality for its A-series phones, which are targeted at a lower price category. Oppo might pitch this as the selling point of the A15, if not anything else. For the word "Smart" in the tagline, I am not sure what hardware there is going to be. Taking a wild guess, I am assuming a MediaTek processor will feature on this one. The display might have a notch to house the front camera since we only have the rear look available.

To make things fall in perspective, an Oppo phone with model number CPH2185 did show up on the US FCC website. The diagram of this model looks identical to what we are seeing on the A15 teasers. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back and a squarish camera module. If both the models turn out the same, we can expect the A15 to have the specifications listed on the FCC website.

The Oppo phone is listed to come with a 4230mAh battery with 10W charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port. The smartphone will also run ColorOS 7.2 out of the box. The specifications, however limited, do sound very budget-y, which is what the A15 is supposed to be. We are not sure what else the A15 will have to offer as of now. But Oppo will reveal more details, such as the launch date for the A15 soon.