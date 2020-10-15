Oppo A15 budget phone launched with triple cameras, large display

Highlights Oppo has launched the A15 in India for Rs 10,990.

The Oppo A15 comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Oppo A15 brings a triple-camera setup at the back.

Oppo A15 has launched in India after weeks of teasers. Amazon will be the exclusive partner that will sell the latest A15 online in India ahead of its Great Indian Festival Sale. The Oppo A15 brings a triple-camera setup, a large display, and a MediaTek processor for an affordable price. This comes across as the successor to the Oppo A12 that launched in India not too long ago. Oppo is doubling down on its efforts towards the A-series as it looks to counter rivals such as Xiaomi and Poco in the budget segment.

Oppo A15 Price

The Oppo A15 costs Rs 10,990 for the single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It comes in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue colours. The sale availability has not been announced by Oppo yet. The online sale will take place on Amazon while the A15 will also be available to buy from offline stores across the country.

Oppo A15 Specifications

The Oppo A15 is a dual-SIM phone that runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. As a part of the software, you get features such as 3-finger screenshot, dark mode, and icon pull-down gesture. Oppo is already working on ColorOS 11 that will be rolled out soon and these features will be retained in that version.

Hardware-wise, the Oppo A15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 3 gigs of RAM and 32 gigs of storage. You can expand the storage by up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the back that will help you unlock the phone and authenticate payments. There are three cameras on the back of the A15: a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. For selfies, you have a 5MP camera with AI Beauty modes. The smartphone is backed by a 4230mAh battery with 10W charging.

Oppo's A15 rivals the Redmi 9 Prime and Narzo 20 in this price bracket. The processor on the A15 is what you get on entry-level smartphones, so we clearly have better smartphones from Realme and Redmi when it comes to the processor. But specifications do not convey the whole story. The Oppo A15 should still be powerful enough to handle most apps and give you a better output for the price of Rs 10,990.