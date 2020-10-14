Oppo A15 launch in India tomorrow: Triple cameras, notched display, and more to expect

Highlights Oppo A15 will launch in India tomorrow and sold on Amazon.

Oppo A15 will launch in India tomorrow, October 15. The company has been teasing the smartphone for quite some time but today it dropped the news. Its upcoming budget device will be available on Amazon under the Great Indian Festival Sale with 10 per cent HDFC Bank discount on the price. We do not have the price for the Oppo A15 yet but that should be out at tomorrow's event.

Oppo A15 Launch Details

Oppo will begin its live stream to launch the A15 tomorrow at 12 pm on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Since Amazon will be the exclusive partner for the sale of A15, Oppo is letting Amazon customers catch up with the event directly from the website. The price and availability details of the phone will be announced tomorrow.

Oppo A15 Specifications

Oppo has not revealed much about its upcoming A15, but whatever there is available seems reasonable for the device as it comes as a successor to the Oppo A12. The A15 is teased to come with triple cameras on the back, including a 13-megapixel main lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens. There are going to be AI-based feature for the camera on the A15. It will also have a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop notch. We also know there will be a Blue colour variant for the A15. The official information available on the A15 so far ends here.

Now, there have been rumours suggesting what else you can expect on the A15. The smartphone is said to pack a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM. There will be 32GB of internal storage, but you can add a microSD card of up to 256GB. On the front, you would have a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. A previous listing on the US FCC website suggested a 4230mAh battery with 10W charging, so there is that. The phone will also run Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

Rest of the specifications are not available right now but everything will be clear at tomorrow's event that starts at noon.