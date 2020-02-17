Oppo A31 with triple cameras, 4230mAh battery launched at roughly Rs 13,600

Highlights Oppo A31 has finally been launched in Indonesia.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back.

It costs roughly Rs 13,600.

While Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 3 Pro in India, it has silently introduced a new smartphone in Indonesia. The Chinese mobile phone maker has launched Oppo A31 in the Indonesian market for a price of IDR 25,99,000, which is roughly Rs 13,600. It is a mid-range smartphone that houses specifications such as a triple camera unit at the back, a water drop-style notch display, and a 4230mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone has been in the rumour mill for quite some time and its launch has been impending.

The Oppo A31 is the next smartphone in the brand's A-series, which caters to the buyers in the mid-range price segment. The smartphone is now available to purchase at a price of IDR 25,99,000 in Indonesia on Shopee Mall website. We are not sure if the Oppo A31 will make it to markets outside Indonesia.

The design of the Oppo A31 is in line with other A-series smartphones. The smartphone comes in Mystery Black and Fantasy White colours, according to what Google Translate suggests on the e-commerce website. Oppo A31 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1600 and a screen-to-body ratio of 83 per cent. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor clocked at up to 2.3GHz paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone supports storage expandability via microSD card. It supports dual SIM cards and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Moreover, there are three cameras on the Oppo A31's back - a 12-megapixel main wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash module. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor. The cameras can record videos at up 1080p resolution. The smartphone is backed by a 4230mAh battery under the hood. For connectivity, the Oppo A31 comes with options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and Micro-USB. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone.