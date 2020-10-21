Oppo A33 with 90Hz screen, 13MP triple cameras launched at Rs 11,990

Highlights Oppo A33 comes close on the heels of the Oppo A15 launch.

Oppo A33 has a 90Hz display with a punch-hole setup.

There is a single variant with 3GB of RAM on Oppo A33.

Oppo A33 is the latest smartphone joining the brand's affordable range. The A33 goes big on the display and battery -- it has a 6.5-inch screen and a 5000mAh battery inside. The latest smartphone comes days after Oppo launched the A15 but there are huge differences between them specifications wise. It is also a middle-ground device between the A15 and A53 in India.

Oppo A33 Price in India

The Oppo A33 costs Rs 11,990 for the lonesome model. It will be available in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colours on Flipkart in October, but an exact date is not available. It will also be available on other "mainline" retail outlets in the country.

You will be eligible for bank offers, such as 5 per cent cashback on Kotak Bank credit and debit cards, up to Rs 40,000 worth of benefits on Paytm, and EMI schemes from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and more.

Oppo A33 Specifications

Powering the budget smartphone Oppo A33 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for expansion of up to 256GB. The Oppo A33 has a 6.5-inch 720p 90Hz LCD (269 PPI pixel density) with a punch-hole for selfie camera that is 8-megapixels and comes with AI Beauty features. On the back, you have a combination of a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Oppo A33 has a fingerprint sensor on the back. Juicing up the phone is a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W with the help of the bundled charger. The phone also has dual speakers that create the stereo effect for music, tuned by Dirac 2.0. The Oppo A33 runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.