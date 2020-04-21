Oppo A52 with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5000mAh battery launched in China

Highlights Oppo A52 has been officially launched in China.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The smartphone costs around Rs 17,300.

Oppo has been rumoured to be working on a flurry of smartphones and each one of them is now seeing the light of day. Oppo has launched another A-series smartphone called the A52. The Oppo A52 comes after the company launched the A12 in the Indonesian market. As its highlights, the Oppo A52 comes with quadruple cameras at the back, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 5000mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone also has a punch-hole design on the display, which was also revealed on some of the recent Oppo phones, including the Find X2 Pro.

Oppo A52 Price

The Oppo A52 has been launched in China for now at a price of CNY 1,599, which is roughly Rs 17,300. The smartphone comes in black and blue colours. At this point, the international availability of the smartphone is not clear.

Oppo A52 Specifications

The Oppo A52 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 preloaded. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also has a punch-hole design, as we mentioned earlier. The Oppo A52 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card by up to 256GB. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button. The Oppo A52 has a 3D-four surface design with "special radial optimisation."

For photography, the Oppo A52 comes with four rear cameras - a 12-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole on display. The smartphone has facial scanning feature as well. The connectivity options on the Oppo A52 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB-C among others. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood, which supports 18W charging via the bundled charger.

Separately, the Oppo A52 got a junior sibling in the same family, the A12. The Oppo A12 an octa-core 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Oppo A12 is available in Indonesia at a price of IDR 2,499,000, which translates to roughly Rs 12,400.