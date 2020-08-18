Oppo A53 2020 likely tolaunch with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC

Highlights Oppo A53 2020 is tipped to launch with a huge 5000mAH battery and a Snapdragon 460 SoC.

The smartphone is reported to launch in India, Thailand, Indonesia and European markets.

Oppo A53 2020 is speculated to feature a triple camera setup on the rear.

Oppo is reportedly launching a revamped version of the Oppo A53, which was launched way back in 2015. The device, touted as Oppo A53 2020, is tipped to launch with a huge 5000mAH battery and a Snapdragon 460 SoC to lead the show. The smartphone is reported to launch in India, Thailand, Indonesia, and European markets.

Although Oppo has not made any official announcement about the launch of A53, several leaks and speculations about its specifications have surfaced on the internet. As per a MySmartPrice report, Oppo A53 2020 will feature a 6-5-inch LCD display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is speculated to be driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expandable upto 128GB. The Oppo A53 2020 will be available in two variants such as the 4GB and the 6GB variant coupled with 64GB and 128GB storage capacities.

In terms of camera, the Oppo A53 2020 is speculated to feature a triple camera setup on the rear which would comprise of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Oppo A53 2020 might feature a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera for better selfies.

The Oppo A53 2020 would run on Android 10 with ColourOS 7.1 on top. In terms of battery, it is likely to house a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W battery. It could also feature a fingerprint sensor on the back. Some reports have stated that the Oppo A53 2020 has received NBTC, EEC, FCC, BIS, TKDN, Indonesian and Indonesian Telecom certifications, which suggests that the launch is imminent.

Now coming to the Oppo A52, the smartphone was launched with a 6GB variant initially but during the Amazon Prime Day sale, the company unveiled the 8GB variant of the Oppo A52. The 8GB variant is priced at Rs 18,990 whereas the 6GB variant costs Rs 16,990. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with upto 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage capacity. In terms of battery, it houses a 5000mAh batterywith support for 18W fast charging technology. In the camera department, it has four camera sensors at the rear comprising of an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for flawless selfies.