Oppo A53 India launch set for today: Expected price, specifications

Highlights Oppo A53 is set to launch in India today with the Snapdragon 460 SoC.

It was launched in Indonesia a few days back for about Rs 12,700.

Oppo A53 brings a 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Oppo A53 is going official in India today. The mid-range smartphone that was launched a few days back in Indonesia with a 90Hz screen and a 5000mAh battery will offer competition to the Realme 6i and Redmi Note 9. Oppo A53 comes as the successor to the A52 that debuted in India not a long ago. The smartphone also brings the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor to India. Let us know more about the A53 ahead of the launch.

Oppo A53 Specifications

The Oppo A53 is a budget smartphone that is the first one in the world to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded further via a microSD card. The Oppo A53 has a 6.5-inch 720p display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole on the top left that carries the front-facing 16-megapixel camera. The Oppo A53 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 that brings dark mode, focus mode, and gesture navigation.

At the back, you get three cameras: a 16-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras, assisted by an LED for when the subject is too dark. But if you want to avoid that, there is the night mode, as well. All of the hardware is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging from the bundled charger. And for connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port.

Oppo A53 India Price

The Oppo A53 was launched in Indonesia for IDR 2,499,000 for the only variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If we translate that price to Indian currency, the Oppo A53 could cost you around Rs 12,700. But we should wait for the official cost of the A53 to be out at the event that begins at 12.30 pm.

The Oppo A53 will be available in Fancy Blue and Electric Black colours. Talking about the design, the pattern at the rear panel of A53 is very much similar to what we saw on the Realme 6. The smartphone is likely to sell from both online and offline stores.