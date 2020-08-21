Oppo A53 is first smartphone with Snapdragon 460 SoC, goes official

Highlights Oppo A53 has been officially launched in the Indonesian market.

The A53 has a Snapdragon 460 processor and a 90Hz display.

The Oppo A53 has a design that resembles that on the Realme 6.

Oppo A53 has gone official in Indonesia briefly after it entered the rumour mill. The latest A-series smartphone from Oppo brings the 90Hz display to the segment but more than that, it is the first one to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. Oppo A53 finds a position among the likes of Realme 6i and Redmi Note 9 that have faster processors, but they are popular in the online segment mostly. Oppo A53 has not been launched in India yet but it will likely target the offline customers.

Oppo A53 Price

The Oppo A53 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which costs IDR 2,499,000. This translates to roughly Rs 12,700, which is less than what Realme 6i costs and more than Redmi Note 9 price in India.

You get the Oppo A53 in Fancy Blue and Electric Black colours. The pattern at the rear panel is very much similar to what we saw on the Realme 6. There are iridescent waves radiating from the dead centre on the bottom. I liked the design on the Realme 6 so I might like it on the A53, as well, as and when it comes in for a review.

Oppo A53 Specifications

For its mid-range price, the Oppo A53 brings the 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch 720p display that carries a punch-hole on the top left. The aspect ratio of the display is 20:9, which is pretty standard for smartphones at this price. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.

You get dark mode, focus mode, and smart replies as a part of the Android 10 software on the Oppo A53, although there is the custom ColorOS 7.2 skin on top. The photography on the Oppo A53 is handled by three rear cameras (a 16-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras) and one front-facing camera of 16 megapixels. The selfie camera resides inside the punch-hole on the display.

All of the hardware is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging from the bundled charger. And for connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Oppo A53 for people who prefer plugging wired earphones over the wireless ones (which, personally, are a lot more convenient).