Oppo A53 with 90Hz screen, Snapdragon 460 SoC launched: India price, specifications

Highlights Oppo has launched the A53 in India with three colour variants.

It was originally launched in Indonesia a few days back.

Oppo A53 brings a Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz display, and a 5000mAh battery.

Oppo is officially launching the A53 in India today. The latest A-series smartphone from the Chinese company tries to keep up with the standards that other smartphones had set quite a while back. The Oppo A53 has a 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery that can charge at 18W speed. Moreover, it is the first smartphone that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, a chipset that sits below the Snapdragon 600-series and is meant for budget smartphones.

Oppo A53 India Price

The Oppo A53 costs Rs 12,990 for the variant that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the 6GB RAM, 64GB variant costs Rs 15,490. It comes in Fairy White, Fancy Blue and Electric Black colours. You can get the A53 from online platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as offline stores across the country starting August 25.

Oppo's recently launched Power Bank 2, priced at Rs 1,299, will be available for Rs 400 less when purchased with the A53. So, it will effectively cost you Rs 899.

Oppo A53 Specifications

The Oppo A53 has a 6.5-inch 720p display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole on the top left that carries the front-facing 16-megapixel camera. The Oppo A53 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 that brings dark mode, focus mode, and gesture navigation. The Oppo A53 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded further via a microSD card.

At the back, the Oppo A53 has a combination of a 16-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras, assisted by an LED flash. You get the Dazzle Colour mode, as well, so that shot with your friend in the focus and the blurred lights in the background that you may have seen in some photos.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W. It is a good thing Oppo is paying attention towards the battery capacity that is in line with what you get on other smartphones in the same price category.

Of course, the smartphone comes with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output. And there is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the Oppo A53.

I found the design of the Oppo A53 very similar to that of the Realme 6, which launched in March. But that is not surprising since Realme and Oppo smartphones usually have so much in common. I will not be surprised if Realme also launches a Snapdragon 460-powered smartphone soon in India.