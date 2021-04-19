Oppo A54 with 16-megapixel selfie camera launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,490

Highlights Oppo has launched the new A54 smartphone in India.

The Oppo A54 comes with a large 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Oppo A54 brings a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Oppo has launched the A54 smartphone in India. The latest A-series smartphone brings along a powerful 5000mAh battery, so if you are looking for a phone that can last long, you can consider this new smartphone. And the battery is not the only thing to consider here. You have a 16-megapixel front camera on the phone that is going to be a star feature for selfie lovers. Oppo is claiming the selfie camera on the phone comes with AI Beautification and that this feature can produce AI-enhanced selfies.

The launch of the Oppo A54 comes just a day ahead of the A74 5G's arrival. Oppo even teased the launch of the A74 5G a few days back, giving away some key things about the phone, such as a 90Hz display and a price tag of under Rs 20,000. But it never said anything about the launch of the A54. It was only after Flipkart teased the phone that we actually came to know about the Oppo A54. And this silent treatment may be because of the competition in the sub-Rs 14,000 price segment. The Oppo A54 goes up against the Redmi Note 10 that is available for much less.

Oppo A54 price in India

The Oppo A54 costs Rs 13,490 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The model with 128GB internal storage costs Rs 14,490. And, finally, the A54 variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Rs 15,990. The Oppo A54 comes in Starry Blue, Crystal Black, and Moonlight Gold colours. The phone will go on sale starting April 20 on Flipkart and mainline retail stores across the country.

Oppo A54 offers

You can get a flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and credit card EMI transactions, complete mobile protection for Re 1, up to 70 per cent buyback at Re 1, no-cost EMI up to 9 months on online purchase of the Oppo A54. Furthermore, existing Oppo Customers can upgrade their phone and get a Rs 1,000 additional exchange discount. For offline customers, there is a 5 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank. There is also an 11 per cent instant cashback on Paytm; zero down payment scheme from all leading financing partners. Apart from all this, there is also the option of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Oppo A54 specifications

The Oppo A54 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ punch-hole LCD with an 89.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. But there is only a 60Hz refresh rate on the phone while some phones for less price give you 90Hz screens. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can add a microSD card to expand the storage. The phone runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. There is a fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone mounted on the power button.

For photography, the Oppo A54 brings a triple camera system on the back. There is a 13-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras for macros and portraits. On the front, you have a 16-megapixel camera with bokeh mode and AI Beautification. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, which is a decent thing for this price. The phone is only 8.4mm thick and weighs 192 grams.