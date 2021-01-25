Oppo A55 5G with triple cameras, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Highlights Oppo A55 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

There are three cameras on the Oppo A55 5G on the back.

The launch of A55 5G comes close after the Oppo A93 5G.

Oppo has launched the A55 5G smartphone in China, adding another offering to the affordable line. The new A55 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity processor that is commonplace in the budget 5G phone market. Oppo's A-series is increasingly getting 5G variants that counter Xiaomi's Redmi in the home market. Oppo has given three cameras on the A55 5G, as well as a 3D curve design on the back. The A55 5G has a glossy finish on the back but the thick bezels do make the phone look a bit dated.

The launch of the Oppo A55 5G comes close on the heels of the A93 5G that Oppo released in China recently. But unlike the A55 5G, the Oppo A93 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that is the first one to have the 5G connectivity in the Snapdragon 400 series. However, the AnTuTu 8 benchmark shows the Dimensity 700 has scored better than the Snapdragon 480 processor. This processor supports up to the 4K resolution in videos in comparison with Qualcomm's processor. But, the real-world performance of the latter still needs to be judged.

Oppo A55 5G price

The Oppo A55 5G has a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option that costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,000). The smartphone comes in Rhythm Black and Brisk Blue colours and is already on sale via JD.com website.

Oppo A55 5G specifications

The Oppo A55 5G comes with Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and supports dual-mode 5G, thanks to the MediaTek processor. The handset is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory but it can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 1TB. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD having a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The display has an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio and supports only 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button.

For optics, the Oppo A55 5G comes with three cameras on the back that comprises a 13MP primary sensor with F2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a third 2MP camera for macro photography. Oppo has said the A55 5G comes with camera features such as Night Scene, AI Portrait, Time-Lapse, Super Text, and the Ultra-Clear mode that crams more pixels into the photo. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera residing inside the waterdrop-style notch. The Oppo A55 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery but there is no support for fast charging via a USB-C port. The Oppo A55 5G measures 163.9x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.