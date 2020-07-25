Oppo A72 5G with 90Hz display, Dimensity 720 SoC launched: Price, specifications and more

Highlights Oppo has finally unveiled the Oppo A72 5G in China.

The phone comes with Dimensity 720 SoC and 90hz display.

Oppo A72 5G comes months after the 4G variant of the smartphone was launched in April.

After months of speculations and leaks, Oppo has finally unveiled the Oppo A72 5G in China. The phone comes with Dimensity 720 SoC and 90hz display. The Oppo A72 5G comes months after the 4G variant of the smartphone was launched in April. However, Oppo A72 5G differs in terms of processor and high-fresh rate from the 4G variant of the device. So let's have a look at the specifications and price of the Oppo A72 5G.

Oppo A72 5G specifications

The Oppo A72 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. It has a screen to body ratio of 90.5 percent and a high refresh rate of 90Hz. Notably, the Oppo A72 comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Oppo A72 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 720 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Oppo A72, on the other hand, was driven by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo A72 5G houses a 4,040mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging whereas the 4G variant has a slightly bigger 5000mAh battery. For connectivity, the Oppo A72 5G includes 5G, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and other standard connectivity options. The Oppo A72 5G runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

Oppo A72 5G camera

In terms of the optics, the Oppo A72 5G features a triple-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white camera. The A72 5G has a square camera module as opposed to the traditional vertical design. On the front, the Oppo A72 5G features 16-megapixel punch hole camera for selfies.

Interestingly, the 4G variant of the Oppo A72 house a quad-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies.

Oppo A72 5G price

The Oppo A72 5G was launched in China for CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the single 8GB+128GB variant. It has been released in three different color options including Neon, Oxygen Violet, and Simple Black. Oppo has not revealed anything about the global launch of the smartphone.