Oppo A72 with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5000mAh battery could launch soon

Highlights Oppo A72 could launch in Europe soon.

It has a quad-rear camera setup.

It has a 5000mAh battery under the hood.

After launching the A92s, A52, and A12 in its A-series, Oppo could be gearing up to launch the A72. The Oppo A72 is said to be arriving in the German, as well as the other European markets "very soon", alongside the Oppo A52. The Oppo A72 and Oppo A52 will have a lot of common specifications, yet their pricing is likely to be different, owing to a few differences. The exact timeline of the launch of Oppo A72 and its pricing are not known at this point, but it could soon enter Europe.

According to Winfuture.de, the Oppo A72 is in the offing and could be launched in Europe alongside the A52, which was recently launched in the Chinese market. The report mentions that the smartphone could be a mid-ranger and come with specifications, such as a 6.5-inch punch-hole LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The power button also mounts a fingerprint sensor on the side. It has a "basic design", according to the report, but since the images are available, the smartphone seems to have radiating patterns of reflected light.

The Oppo A72 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is room for expandability as the Oppo A72 supports microSD card. But the report has mentioned that the storage variants could differ depending on the region. The aforementioned information pertains to the European market only, the report said further.

Moreover, the Oppo A72 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. For photography, there is a combination of four cameras on the back - a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the Oppo A72's punch-hole design on the display. Fuelling the Oppo A72 is a 5000mAh battery that charges using the USB-C port at the bottom. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack, in addition to Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and other standard connectivity options. There will also be all the standard array of sensors on the Oppo A72.

Oppo is on a spree of launching its smartphones one after another. In the past few days, it has launched the Find X2 Lite, the Find X2 Neo, the A12, the A92s, and the A52 in different markets. The A-series belongs to the budget and mid-range price category while the Find X2 Lite and Find X2 Neo have been introduced as junior siblings to the Find X2 Pro, with a lower pricing in the market.