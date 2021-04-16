Oppo A74 5G India launch date announced, will cost under Rs 20,000

Highlights Oppo has announced it will launch the A74 5G smartphone on April 20.

Flipkart has also put up a teaser on the website for the launch.

Oppo A74 5G will cost less than Rs 20,000, the company has said.

Oppo A74 5G launch in India will take place on April 20, the company has announced. Oppo's announcement regarding the launch of its upcoming 5G phone follows several leaks that pointed out the Chinese company is planning to bring the new phone to India. The Oppo A74 5G is not a new smartphone. Oppo launched it back earlier this month in Cambodia and Thailand. However, some reports suggest the Indian version of the A74 5G is going to have slightly different specifications. In fact, the specifications of this model could be very similar to that of A93 5G.

The next A-series smartphone from Oppo is going to be an affordable entry to the 5G phone market. Oppo has said that the A74 5G price will be under Rs 20,000. Keeping this in mind, the Oppo A74 5G will go up against the likes of Realme X7 in terms of specifications on a 5G phone, although you also have the Narzo 30 Pro that is the cheapest 5G smartphone, selling for Rs 16,999. Oppo has launched 5G phones in India previously but the A74 5G will be its most affordable by far. Amazon is also teasing the launch of the phone.

The Oppo A74 5G will feature a 90Hz display with Hyper-color technology, the company has announced in a statement. "The Hyper-color will enable you to perceive a wider spectrum of colours which are more realistic and accurate," said Oppo. There is no other detail about the Oppo A74 5G that the company has officially confirmed, but rumours are quite rife about the specifications of the upcoming phone.

According to rumours, the Oppo A74 will have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will run ColorOS 11.1 that is based on Android 11. Powering the Oppo A74 5G will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that also brings the 5G connectivity to the phone. The Oppo A74 5G will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, but you can add more via a microSD card. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, you get a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. This camera is a part of the triple camera system that also includes two 2-megapixel cameras. The Oppo A74 5G will have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The A74 5G will come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Oppo A74 5G will be 8.4mm thick and weigh 188 grams.