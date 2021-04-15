Oppo A74 5G India launch tipped for April-end, price may be under Rs 20,000

Highlights Oppo may launch the A74 5G smartphone in India by end of this month.

The Oppo A74 5G specifications for India may be a bit different from its other versions.

The Oppo A74 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Oppo recently launched the F19 smartphone in India. That is the third smartphone in the F-series this year and comes weeks after the Reno 5 Pro 5G arrived. So, both the F-series and the Reno series have seen fresh phones in India. But, on the other hand, there has been no update on what is happening with the A-series. There is finally some information. A new leak claims that Oppo may launch the A74 5G smartphone in India by the end of April.

The Oppo A74 5G and A74 4G debuted in some Southeast Asian countries recently. Oppo is likely now planning to introduce one of them, the A74 5G, in India, according to the tipster Abhishek Yadav. His leak claims that the Oppo A74 5G will be mainly for the offline market, which might mean that the company will bring the phone to Flipkart and Amazon for sale. The Oppo A74 5G may sell for around Rs 20,000 in offline markets, Yadav has said in his tweet.

Although Oppo has already launched the A74 5G in some markets, its Indian counterpart may be different in terms of specifications. According to the tipster, the specifications of the Oppo A74 5G will be similar to that of the Oppo A93 5G, which arrived in China earlier this year. If this tip holds any water, the following is the set of specifications of A93 5G that will be available on the A74 5G.

Oppo A74 5G specifications for India version

The Oppo A74 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio will be 20:9 on the phone. It will run ColorOS 11.1 that is based on Android 11. Powering the Oppo A74 5G will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that also brings the 5G connectivity to the phone. The Oppo A74 5G will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, but you can add more via a microSD card. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, you get a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. This camera is a part of the triple camera system that also includes two 2-megapixel cameras. The Oppo A74 5G will have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Now, this is perhaps the only change to the list of specifications. The Oppo A93 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Oppo A74 5G will be 8.4mm thick and weigh 188 grams.

For now, Oppo has not said anything about the launch of the A74 5G, which is why we will have to wait for an official announcement.