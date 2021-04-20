Oppo A74 5G India launch today, here are expected price, specifications

Highlights Oppo A74 5G India launch is set for today where the phone details will be revealed.

The Oppo A74 5G will come with a 90Hz screen and Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Oppo had already confirmed the A74 5G will cost below Rs 20,000.

Oppo A74 5G is set for its launch in India today. The new A-series phone is going to be the company's first 5G phone for under Rs 20,000. Oppo made an announcement a few days back to confirm the launch of the A74 5G and revealed a few bits about the phone. These include the price range of the phone, which is below Rs 20,000, and the information that the A74 5G will come with a 90Hz display. The rest of the specifications of the Oppo A74 5G that the company will launch today will be out during the event.

Now, the Oppo A74 5G is not a new phone. The company introduced it in Cambodia and Thailand previously this month. However, the A74 5G model that Oppo is bringing to India is likely to have a different set of specifications. And these differences could be in the cameras or the battery. Whatever the case may be, the Oppo A74 5G is very likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which brings 5G support. We will know more about the phone today during its launch.

Oppo A74 5G launch

Oppo will launch the A74 5G at 12 pm today. There is no information about the live stream though.

Oppo A74 5G price

Oppo has confirmed that the A74 5G will cost under Rs 20,000 in India. While the exact price is not clear, we can look at the price in Thailand. The A74 5G costs THB 8,999 in Thailand, which translates to roughly Rs 21,600). Amazon has already listed the phone on its website.

Oppo A74 5G specifications

Oppo A74 5G will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio will be 20:9. It will run ColorOS 11.1 that is based on Android 11. Powering the Oppo A74 5G will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that also brings the 5G connectivity to the phone. The Oppo A74 5G will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, but you will be able to add more via a microSD card. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the Oppo A74 5G, you get a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. This camera is a part of the triple camera system that also includes two 2-megapixel cameras. The Oppo A74 5G will have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The regular A74 5G has an 8-megapixel front camera, so I guess this is where we will see the difference in specifications. The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Oppo A74 5G will be 8.4mm thick and weigh 188 grams.