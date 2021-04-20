Oppo A74 5G launched with 48-megapixel cameras, 5000mAh battery

Highlights Oppo A74 5G comes with a Snapdragon 480 processor for 5G.

The Oppo A74 5G has a 48-megapixel triple cameras on the back.

The phone comes with a large 5000mAh battery with fast charging.

Oppo has launched the A74 5G smartphone in India as its first 5G phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. This new A-series phone has a good mix of specifications, including a 90Hz display that will make scrolling super smooth. The phone also has a new design that includes an iridescent finish on the back, but you get a polycarbonate body. The Oppo A74 5G comes as an answer to the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Realme X7, but the former does not have 5G connectivity.

"Oppo A74 5G appeals to smartphone users that balance work with life and seek a mainstream design from a smartphone, but also pays attention to the details that enables users to extract the most value from a truly well-balanced OPPO A Series phone in terms of tech and design," said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer at Oppo India. "Oppo A74 5G delivers a high-value device that enables you to live big and ease your day."

Oppo A74 5G price

The Oppo A74 5G price in India is Rs 17,990. There is only one memory variant of this phone, but you get Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colour options. It will be available on Amazon and mainline channels. People buying the phone online can get a 10 per cent instant discount on credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. You also get no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. You can get the Oppo Enco W11 earbuds at a reduced price of Rs 1,299, Oppo Band for Rs 2,499 and Oppo W31 for Rs 2,499 on bundling anyone or all with the A74 5G. There is also a 2-year extended warranty available on the A74 5G.

Oppo A74 5G specifications

The Oppo A74 5G is a brand-new mid-range phone that ticks all the right boxes as far as specifications are concerned. The Oppo A74 5G has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs ColorOS 11.1 that is based on Android 11.

The Oppo A74 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that brings 5G connectivity to the phone. The Oppo A74 5G comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, along with support for a microSD card. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the Oppo A74 5G, you get a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. This camera is a part of the triple camera system that also includes two 2-megapixel cameras. The Oppo A74 5G gets an 8-megapixel camera for selfies, as opposed to the 16-megapixel camera that rumours were suggesting. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Oppo A74 5G is 8.4mm thick and weighs 188 grams.