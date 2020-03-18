Oppo A92 spotted on IMDA certification website, hints at imminent launch

Highlights Oppo A92 has surfaced on the IMDA certification website.

It is listed with some connectivity options.

The launch of the Oppo A92 seems imminent.

Oppo could be working on the successor of the A91 budget smartphone that was launched last year. The Oppo A92 has been reportedly spotted on the IMDA certification website with a model number OPPO CPH2059. Apart from some specifications, the Oppo A92 listing on the certification website hints at an imminent launch in Singapore. The smartphone could also make its way to other markets, including India.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Oppo A92 has been listed to come with support for 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and GPS -- all the standard connectivity options. While the information obtained from the listing does not tell about the key specifications of the Oppo A92, it adds to the fact that the smartphone could be announced soon in at least the Singaporean market. The same model number was also spotted on Indonesia's certification website, alluding to imminent launch in the market.

For now, the specifications of the Oppo A92 remain a mystery. But if we are to guess, based on the specifications of the predecessor A91, the Oppo A92 could at least have an AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The Oppo A91 also had four rear cameras, which could also be featured on the A92. The A91 has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also had a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Moreover, the Oppo A91 came with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor under the hood. But it does not mean that the successor A92 will have the same processor. The Realme 6, which was launched recently in India, has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor -- something that Oppo A92 could borrow (maybe?). The Oppo A91 had 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which should also be duplicated on the Oppo A92.

There is not much information available on the Oppo A92 at this point but that could change in the coming days. Oppo is yet to announce the launch date, or rather start teasing the A92 in select markets. In any case, we will have clearer details soon.