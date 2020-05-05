Oppo A92 with Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad-rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Highlights Oppo has officially launched the A92 smartphone.

It has been launched in Malaysia for now.

The smartphone costs around Rs 21,000.

Oppo A92 is finally official after a slew of leaks and rumours. The latest A-series smartphone has been launched in the Malaysian market for now, but it could debut in other regions as well. The smartphone is identical to the A72 in terms of specifications and design, making us believe that Oppo could choose to launch the device with two different names in different markets (A92 in some and A72 in other). The Oppo A92 joins the likes of other A-series smartphones that were outed back to back by the company.

Oppo A92 Price

The Oppo A92 has been launched in Malaysia for MYR 1,199, which translates to Rs 21,000. It is available to pre-order on the Oppo Malaysia website and the sale will commence on May 9.

Oppo A92 Specifications

The Oppo A92 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. The resolution of the display is 1080x2400 pixels while the screen-to-body ratio is 90.5 per cent. There is also the TUV Rheinland certification on the display for protection against the blue rays emitted from the screen. The Oppo A92 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, supported by a microSD card.

Oppo has equipped the A92 with a set of four cameras at the back. They include a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with an FOV of 119 degrees, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front, residing inside the punch-hole. The Oppo A92 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood. However, the charging speed of the battery is unknown. The smartphone has dual stereo speakers and brings Dirac Stereo 2.0 onboard for better audio quality.

The Oppo A92 comes in Shining White and Twilight Black colours. The rear panel has a radiating pattern of light beams that originate from the camera island and end at the borders. There are rounded corners on the smartphone as well. But while the rear design looks quite trendy, the device's front has reasonably thick bezels, much like how iPhone models have.