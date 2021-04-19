Oppo A94 5G launched with 48-megapixel cameras for around Rs 32,000 but you cannot buy it in India yet

Highlights Oppo A94 5G brings the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor onboard.

The Oppo A94 5G comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Oppo has launched the A94 5G only for the European market right now.

Oppo A94 5G is the latest 5G phone that customers in Europe can buy from next month. The smartphone is essentially a rebranded Reno 5Z 5G smartphone that the company launched in Singapore last week. And it is also the 5G version of the Oppo A94 that arrived last month. So, now, you have two options in the A94 series. The biggest takeaway is 5G here and Oppo has used the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor inside the A94 5G for that. This is the same processor that runs the F19 Pro+ 5G, Realme X7, and Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India.

For now, the Oppo A94 5G is only for the European markets, but there are chances the company will bring this phone to other markets. Oppo's A-series has received a good response in India. In fact, the company is launching one phone today (Oppo A54) and one tomorrow (Oppo A74 5G) under the A-series in India. And that makes it very easy to assume that Oppo will bring the A94 5G smartphone to India sooner or later. Meanwhile, let us talk about the price and specifications of the new Oppo A94 5G.

Oppo A94 5G price

Oppo A94 5G costs EUR 359, which translates to roughly Rs 32,000, for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Fluid Black and Cosmo Blue colours. The first sale will begin on May 3 on major European online and offline outlets.

Oppo A94 5G specifications

The Oppo A94 5G comes across as a mid-ranger and its specifications are in line with the price. The phone has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. It has a pixel density of 409 PPI and supports 800 nits of brightness, which means it can get quite bright. While all of that is good, the A94 5G lacks a 90Hz display, which has, sort of, become a standard for smartphone displays, at least for this price. The phone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and has an inbuilt fingerprint sensor.

Powering the Oppo A94 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage, with support for a microSD card. For photography, the Oppo A94 5G comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera on the back. For selfies, you have a 16-megapixel camera with AI Beauty features so that your photos look better. The phone supports a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well. And backing the phone is a 4310mAh battery that charges at up to 30W speed using the bundled charger. The phone is 7.8mm thick and weighs 173 grams.