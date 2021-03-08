Oppo A94 with Helio P95 SoC, 4310mAh battery launched, specifications and more details

Highlights Oppo A94 listed on Oppo UAE's website.

Mediatek's Helio P95 powers it.

It will come with a 4310mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Oppo A94 is here to succeed over the Oppo A93 that was launched back in October last year. The Oppo A93 came with Helio P95 SoC, super AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and a 4000mAh battery.

The fresh Oppo A94 has been spotted on Oppo's UAE website with detailed specifications. However, the device is yet to see a price reveal. Evan Blass, a credible tipster through his blog, revealed that Oppo is planning to bring an upper midrange smartphone codenamed "Darwin". This smartphone will be sold under different names in varying regions. The tipster claims that the device will go by the respective names- Reno5 F in Asia, A94 in Europe, and F19 in India.

Besides this, Oppo may also launch a 5G variant of the Oppo A94, which is codenamed Oppo "Elsa" and is expected to launch as "Oppo A94 5G" or "Oppo F19 Pro".

The Oppo A94 is getting a design refresh from the previous iteration, i.e. the Oppo A93. Talking about the design, the device seems to come in a plastic finish with quad rear cameras stacked in a rectangular module.

Unlike the Oppo A93, the Oppo A94 gets a single punch-hole camera rather than the previous generation's dual punch-hole. The display also should ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner like the Oppo A93.

The Oppo A94 ships with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the display supports a 135Hz touch sampling rate in standard mode and 180Hz in Game mode.

The Mediatek Helio P95 SoC powers the Oppo A94. This is coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via a micro-SD.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A94 features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A94 will have support for dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack and more. The device gets support for Android 11 with Color OS 11.1 on top.

Finally, the device is powered by a 4310 battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Currently, there's not a lot of information around the launch of the Oppo A93. However, Evan Blass has hinted that the device will make way after the launch of Oppo Find X3, i.e. slated for March 11.