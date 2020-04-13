Oppo Ace 2 with 40W AirVOOC wireless charging, Snapdragon 865 SoC launched

Highlights Oppo Ace 2 comes with a 90Hz 6.5-inch OLED display.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Oppo Ace 2 starts at CNY 3,999 in China.

Oppo has finally announced the launch of the Ace 2 after months of teasers and rumours. The Ace 2 is the brand's first smartphone to feature wireless charging, catapulting Oppo a step closer in its rivalry against the bigwigs. Oppo's last year's Reno Ace was the world's first smartphone with the 65W wired fast charging -- Ace 2 is just walking in its footsteps with the 40W wireless charging, which is the maximum by far, supported by the new AirVOOC system announced alongside. But Oppo has let go of the "Reno" brand name in favour of introducing Ace as an independent series, which will form a bridge between the Reno and Find series.

Oppo Ace 2 Price

The Oppo Ace 2 has been launched in China for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 44,000) for the 8GB/128GB version, CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs 48,000) for the 8GB/256GB model, and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 50,000) for the 12GB/256GB storage model. Its pre-orders are already live while the sale of the smartphone starts on April 20 in China. Its global availability is not known yet.

Oppo Ace 2 Specifications

The Oppo Ace 2 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage, without expandable storage. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz (the Find X2 Pro has a 120Hz display). There is a punch-hole design on the display that houses the front camera. It is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front while the rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

While the aforementioned specifications come across as ordinary, given even the mid-range smartphones come with premium-level specifications now (120Hz display and others), Oppo Ace 2 aces the battery charging technology charts with the fastest wireless charging ever on a smartphone. It has a 40W AirVOOC system that is facilitated by the AirVOOC charger, which is claimed to complete a full charge cycle in 56 minutes. The AirVOOC charger is also up for sale separately at a cost of CNY 249 (roughly Rs 2,700). The Oppo Ace 2 also supports the 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast wired charging, using the bundled charger.