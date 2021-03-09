Oppo Band Style with oximeter, 12 workout modes launched in India

Highlights Oppo Band Style is the first fitness band from the company in India.

Oppo Band Style comes with a blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitor.

Oppo claims the Band Style supports 12 active workout modes.

Oppo Band Style is the first fitness band from the company in India, launched at the F19 Pro event. The new fitness band has several health-centric features but the most highlighted one is the SpO2 monitor. This is essentially a blood oxygen level monitor that tells you how much oxygen is dissolved in your blood at a given point in time. Measuring the blood oxygen level became crucial after the pandemic, with people scrambling to buy themselves oximeters. Smartphones companies just integrated a slightly toned-down version of this oximeter into the fitness bands and smartwatches to capitalise on the need while enhancing wearable features. Oppo Band Style encompasses all such features for a low price.

A fitness band is mostly about tracking how much fit you are, which is why Oppo is stressing the features that will give you a comprehensive picture of what is going on with your health. Not only the blood-oxygen-level and heart rate, but the Oppo Band Style also tracks sleep cycles. Oppo says the health monitoring system on the Band Style is specialised to detect sleep problems. These problems could be your erratic sleep schedule, sleeping less than recommended, oversleeping, and unsound sleep. The data for all these problems will be collected by the Band Style and logged into the HeyTap Health app that will analyse it to give you suggestions, according to Oppo.

Oppo Band Style price in India

The Oppo Band Style costs Rs 2,999 and is now available only from Amazon. It comes with two straps in different colours -- basic sports version and style version -- in the retail package.

Oppo Band Style features

The Oppo Band Style has a 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED screen that the company said was also used on the Oppo Watch. This display is rectangular and the strap with the metal frame makes it look interesting. There is a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 monitor on the Oppo Band Style. And both of these sensors are able to record data in real-time continuously, but this will affect the battery life on the fitness band. Oppo claims the fitness band uses a low-power processor inside with a 100mAh battery that needs only 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Oppo also claims the Band Style has 12 workout modes, including cycling, yoga, swimming, badminton, and running among others. Since there is swimming supported on the fitness band, it is water-resistant to a certain level although there is no IP rating. The data collected is recorded in the HeyTap Health app. This app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and needs to be used for pairing the fitness band with the phone. Besides, the Oppo Band Style can receive messaging and call notifications, control music playback, and even find the paired mobile phone.