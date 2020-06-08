Oppo Band with heart rate monitor, AMOLED display launched

Highlights Oppo Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D glass protection.

Oppo's product portfolio is growing more than ever. At its China event, the company launched its Reno 4 series but there was more to be seen. Oppo also introduced its first fitness band, called the Oppo Band that comes in three variants. Unlike the Realme Band, which belongs to Oppo's spin-off, the Oppo Band has different designs and is supported on iOS. Everything else remains pretty much the same. There are various fitness modes on the Oppo Band, in addition to heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring.

Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen protected by a scratch-resistant 2.5D curved glass on top. The fitness band has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor at the bottom, as well for real-time monitoring of heart rate and blood-oxygen level. For fitness, the Oppo Band has 12 sports modes, such as outdoor run, cycling, badminton, swimming, rowing, and weight training among others. The band comes with up to 5ATM resistance against dust and water splashes, which means users can wear while running, swimming, and working out in the gym.

Oppo is claiming a battery life of 14 days on the fitness band while the charging time is 1.5 hours. The Oppo Band has a pedometer, which can count the steps and show the calories burnt in the activity. There are about 160 watch faces on the fitness band, which can be changed from the band and from the app used to pair it with the phone. The Oppo Band is supported on both Android and iOS platforms. There are other functions on the fitness band, as well, including an alarm clock, weather app, and Find My Phone.

As we said, the Oppo Band comes in three variants. There is a vanilla Oppo Band, an Oppo Band Fashion Edition, and an Oppo Band EVA edition. The Oppo Band comes in black and pink colours for CNY 199 (roughly Rs 2,100), the Fashion Edition has black and gold as colour options and costs CNY 249 (roughly Rs 2,600), finally, the EVA Edition is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs 3,100). The Oppo Band is already on sale while the other two are up for pre-orders on the company website. Oppo has not said anything on whether it will bring the Oppo Band to India and other markets.