Oppo confirms working on smart TV for Chinese market

Oppo last week made some important announcements to mark the completion of 1 year of providing 5G solutions in China. The Chinese company finally unveiled its roadmap for the latter half of the year and it includes a smart television that has been in the rumour mill for quite some time. Oppo's smart TV has been confirmed to join the portfolio in future alongside some other products, such as the AR headset.

In a series of slideshows, Oppo showed off its upcoming products, which include smart television. At this point, the smart television from Oppo does not have a design or look. Its specifications and features also remain a mystery but the confirmation from the company means it could be under development. Since this smart television is coming from Oppo, it is likely to settle for an affordable price point, at least, in China.

If we were to take a wild guess, the Oppo smart television could be similar to the Realme TV. Realme TV, which was launched in India last month, comes with stock Android TV with no customisations at all. It has two variants - 32-inch and 43-inch - and comes with preloaded apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It comes with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround as well. While Oppo may borrow most features of the Realme TV to incorporate them into the Oppo TV, it will definitely use customisations for Android TV.

Oppo has not said anything when the television will be out. But it could initially launch the smart television in China before reaching other markets, including India. For Oppo, India could be an attractive market but it has got as much crowded as it could have. Recently, the market saw the launch of Realme TV and Nokia TV that are targeted at entry-level customers. Oppo could get its TVs selling as and when they launch, but pricing and features will be key to it.