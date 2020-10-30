Oppo could launch first Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone soon

Highlights Oppo might be working on a new phone with Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The Snapdragon 870 processor might get launched alongside Snapdragon 875 in December.

Oppo has not confirmed the development yet.

Oppo might call dibs on one of the next-generation chipsets that Qualcomm will launch this December. Qualcomm is holding an event in December where it will announce the launch of the Snapdragon 875 chipset. But a less powerful, trimmed-down Snapdragon 870 chipset is said to tag along. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC might find use in an Oppo phone first if a new rumour is anything to go by.

According to the credible tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station, Oppo is working on a device that will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 870 processor. This chipset is said to deliver a clock speed performance of as high as 3.2GHz, which seems a wee bit more than what the Snapdragon 865 delivers. But considering this will be a vanilla chipset, it will surely be less powerful than the Snapdragon 875 processor. Apart from these few chunks of information, not much is known about the Snapdragon 870 processor.

Oppo entered the flagship club with its Find X series two years back, packing the best hardware it can for a price that normally undercuts Samsung and other rivals. Now that the rumours of Oppo working on a Snapdragon 870-powered phone have emerged, it will be interesting to see what phone this could be. It could be the Find X3 while the Find X3 Pro could pack the Snapdragon 875 processor. It could even be one of the Ace series phones that are available in China. But I doubt a Reno series phone will get this.

Alongside Oppo, there might be other manufacturers too that could be in line to use the Snapdragon 870 processor. Xiaomi, Realme, and even OnePlus could bring their own smartphones that run on this processor, but this is just an assumption. Nothing is set in stone yet. Oppo is yet to confirm whether it is partnering Qualcomm for the exclusive procuring of the Snapdragon 870 processor.