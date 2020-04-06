Oppo could launch new truly wireless earbuds on April 7, confirms teaser

Highlights Oppo could launch a new speaker or truly wireless earbuds.

Oppo has shared a teaser on Weibo for a product launch tomorrow.

Oppo was earlier rumoured to be working on two different TWB models.

Oppo was previously rumoured to be working on two different truly wireless earbuds that will join the Enco Free earbuds. The company is now seemingly getting ready for the launch of a new audio product in China since the lockdown is receding in several parts of the country. In a Weibo post, a teaser has been shared that shows a round-shaped product ready for launch on Tuesday, April 7. The teaser does not give away what this product could be - it could be a speaker or a charging case for one of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds.

The teaser has been shared by "Oppo Acoustics" on Weibo, which is believed to be an account meant for audio products from the Chinese company. It shows circles emitted by a grey-coloured orb, which could represent sound being belted out by the device. A strong guess could be a speaker but the rumours for the truly wireless earbuds have been more prominent. Oppo could also pack-in its recently-launched Breeno voice assistant on the product, much like Apple's HomePod and AirPods, Samsung's Bixby and Galaxy Buds, and Google's Pixel Buds and Nest speakers.

Apart from what the teaser has given away conservatively, there is very little information on what this product could be. Oppo was said to be developing two different truly wireless earbuds, out of which one could resemble the Apple AirPods while the other could be similar to the Galaxy Buds+. Their design was also leaked but most of their specifications and features remain a mystery so far. Both truly wireless earbuds could have some kind of noise cancellation available. Oppo could go for noise isolation instead to keep the price low, since active noise cancellation on earphones is pricey.

To recall, Oppo launched the Enco Free truly wireless earbuds in India last month alongside the Reno 3 Pro smartphone. The earbuds have a sleek design and are supported on both Android and iOS platforms. The truly wireless earbuds are available in India for Rs 7,999.