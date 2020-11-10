Oppo could soon launch tablets and laptops to take on Xiaomi, Huawei

Highlights Oppo is said to be working on tablets and laptops now.

There is no information on when the two products will be out.

If Oppo launches, maybe OnePlus and Realme will bring their products too.

Oppo could soon enter the PC and tablets market. The Chinese company is reportedly planning to expand its portfolio that currently encompasses smartphones, wearables, and smart televisions. Oppo is poised to introduce a wide line-up of tablets that will bring top-of-the-line specifications across price segments, making the tablet market a lot more interesting. Oppo's laptops will also shake up the PC market.

According to a report by a renowned tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Oppo is planning to diversify its product portfolio. Oppo is an old name in the world of technology but it has so far focussed heavily on smartphones. Lately, the company began ousting audio products, including neckbands and wireless earbuds. It then launched its first smartwatch and finally, the smart television. PC and tablets are still untapped by Oppo.

At this point, there is not much available about what Oppo is planning. The specifications and the launch timelines are also not available right now, which is why readers are advised to take this news with a pinch of salt. But considering Oppo moves swiftly about its product launches, maybe we see the first laptop and tablet from Oppo as early as next year.

While launching its first smart television, Oppo said it "will focus on three key application scenarios: Personal Entertainment; Home appliance & Furnishing; and Sports & Health; and will gradually build up its IoT product lineup around these themes." While tablets and laptops are not exactly IoT products, they will play a pivotal role in building the entire ecosystem for Oppo's IoT products, including the Oppo Watch and Oppo Smart TV.

Furthermore, if Oppo is planning to launch tablets and laptops, we might see OnePlus and Realme entering the two spaces with their own products. Interestingly, among the three, Oppo was the last one to launch televisions but it could be the first to launch products in the two categories that will catapult Oppo in neck and neck competition with Xiaomi and Huawei in China, India, and other major markets.

Xiaomi launched its laptops earlier this year in India after a long wait. It brought multiple models under the series, including the latest e-learning edition of its cheapest laptop to cater to the students who are going more online for studies than ever. Huawei is still to make its official entry into India's PC market but it does sell its tablets in India.