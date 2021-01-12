Oppo Enco X noise cancelling earbuds launching in India on January 18 alongside Reno 5 Pro 5G

Highlights Oppo has confirmed it will launch the Enco X TWS earbuds on January 18.

The Enco X earbuds come with active noise cancellation feature.

These earbuds were launched in China last year for around Rs 11,000.

Oppo has confirmed it is also launching the new Enco X truly wireless earbuds on January 18. The event that is slated to take place next week will see the launch of the Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India but the company is not letting the device go solo. It is also introducing its new TWS earbuds that it launched in China last year. The Enco X TWS earbuds are a significant improvement over the Enco W51 and Enco Free earbuds and feature Dynaudio and active noise cancellation.

In a teaser featuring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Oppo showed off the new Enco X truly wireless earbuds in white colour. But these earbuds come in more colour options: Nocturne and Beige. The company also launched the Red colour variant with designs to ring in the Chinese new year. Oppo also launched the HeyMelody app for Android that will make pairing and controlling the Oppo truly wireless earbuds better. The TWS earbuds have a compact size in an oval-shaped charging case, in a design that resembles the Oppo's MP3 player that was sold in China years ago.

Oppo Enco X earbuds price

Oppo Enco X earbuds were launched at CNY 999 in China. This price translates to roughly Rs 11,000 but I am not sure about the official price of these TWS earbuds. With this price, the Enco X will compete directly with the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in India but I am not too sure until the price is revealed.

Oppo Enco X earbuds features

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds use Bluetooth v5.2 for pairing to a device. You can pair the earbuds using the HeyMelody app with an Android phone. These earbuds have 11mm dynamic drivers inside that are claimed to produce a bassy sound. Oppo claims that earbuds have a frequency range of 20Hz and 20kHz. The earbuds support LHDC, AAC, and SBC codecs along with support for noise cancellation, normal, and ambient modes from the app. The noise cancellation itself has two modes: you get the max noise cancellation and the regular noise cancellation on the earbuds. There are two microphones to facilitate active noise cancellation. There is water and dust resistance on the TWS earbuds with IP54 certification.

The charging case of the Oppo Enco X has a 535mAh battery inside while each earbud has a 55mAh battery. The company claims a single charge on earbuds can deliver 4 hours of music playback with max active noise cancellation feature turned on, while with the charging case, it is 20 hours. Otherwise, when the ANC is off, the company claims the earbuds can last up to 25 hours with the charging case. According to the company, it takes around 110 minutes for the charging case to fully charge while the earbuds take around 80 minutes.