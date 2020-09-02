Oppo F17, F17 Pro to launch in India today: Live stream details and specifications

Highlights Oppo F17 and F17 Pro are launching in India today at an event starting 7 pm.

Oppo is launching the F17 series today in India. It will have two smartphones under it, the vanilla F17 and F17 Pro. Much like the previous launches, Oppo has been teasing various features and design of the F17 smartphones. Both F17 and F17 Pro will have quad cameras on the back but their design is a bit different. Interestingly, the F17 Pro looks similar to the Realme 7 from the back. Oppo has been showing off the two smartphones a lot but it has said only so much about their specifications.

The F17 Pro will have a total of six cameras -- four on the back and two on the front. One of the rear cameras will be a 48-megapixel shooter, Oppo had revealed. The Chinese company also said there will be a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display on the F17 Pro and that it will feature 30W fast charging. While these details pertain to the F17 Pro, not much is known about the F17. But it will have toned-down specifications if we go by the rumours. The specifications of both F17 Pro and F17 are not a mystery, thanks to various leaks.

Rumours are rife the Oppo F17 Pro will have an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor. It is not an old processor as it debuted around March this year on the Reno 3 Pro. The smartphone will have a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras at the back. Its Super AMOLED display will have a punch-hole that carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a portrait camera. The Oppo F17 Pro will feature a 4000mAh battery that will charge at up to 30W using the bundled charger.

For the F17, there will be a 6.44-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a notch instead of the punch-hole. It is going to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The cameras on the back include a 16-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel shooter on this one, as well. Details of the rest of the cameras are not known. Rumours have said the F17 will also have a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Oppo is holding the event today at 7 pm and it will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. During that event, you will get to know the price and availability of the F17 and F17 Pro. The event will also see a music concert starring Raftaar, Hardy Sandhu so, I guess, it is going to be a power-packed event.