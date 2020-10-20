Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition brings design inspired by lights, crackers alongside power bank, mobile case

Highlights Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has a Matte Gold finish on the back.

The Diwali Edition has a 10000mAh power bank inside the box.

You also get a Diwali-themed mobile case inside the box.

Oppo is celebrating Diwali with a new variant for its F17 Pro. Ahead of the festival of lights, the company has launched the F17 Pro Diwali Edition that brings a new design on the smartphone. It is a new Matte Gold paint with iridescent colours that bring the essence of lights and crackers. Not just the smartphone but Oppo's special Diwali Edition box also brings a Diwali-themed mobile case and a 10000mAh power bank inside.

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition box comes at a price of Rs 23,990, which is only Rs 1,000 more than the F17 Pro price. Pre-orders for the Diwali Edition box are now live on Amazon website with HDFC Bank discount of Rs 1,500. You will be required to pay the full amount when pre-ordering. The delivery for the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition begins October 23.

Inside the gift box, which looks folkish, you get the Oppo 10000mAh Power Bank with 18W fast charging and a stylised phone case. The phone case has floral patterns all over, very much like how they are on the gift box. The F17 Pro Diwali Edition has a beautiful finish at the back, which could surely match the festive mood. The smartphone has just got a new paint job, meaning everything else remains the same.

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch 1080p screen and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor. You have 48MP main camera on the back, accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono camera. For selfies, you have a combination of a 16MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The smartphone uses a 4015mAh battery that charges at up to 30W with the bundled charger.