Oppo F17 Pro nails design, brings good cameras: Price, specifications, and everything you get

Highlights Oppo launched the F17 and F17 Pro in India as its latest mid-range phones.

The F17 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

Oppo has announced the price of F17 Pro and it is Rs 22,990.

Oppo F17 Pro is official in India and it brings a horde of features that might find takers. You have an AMOLED screen and four cameras on the back, but over and above these features, its design is something that will instantly attract you. The F17 series comes as a successor to the F15 and F15 Pro smartphones that debuted this January. Oppo claims the F17 and F17 Pro are big upgrades over the F15 and F15 Pro and here is the rundown of specifications, features, and price of the new smartphones.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro Specifications

Display: The F17 has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display but the F17 Pro has a slightly smaller Super AMOLED display of 6.43-inches.

Processor: Oppo's F17 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor but the F17 Pro rocks a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.

RAM: Inside of the Oppo F17, there are three options for RAM - 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. But the F17 Pro has just one variant with 8GB of RAM.

Storage: You get 64GB and 128GB options for storage on the F17 but the F17 Pro just has a 128GB variant.

Rear Cameras: The Oppo F17 has a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. The F17 Pro, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera for close-up shots, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor for portrait mode photography.

Front Cameras: On the front, the Oppo F17 has a single 16-megapixel camera but the F17 Pro has an additional 2-megapixel sensor besides the 16-megapixel one. Both smartphones have their front cameras residing inside the punch-hole.

Battery: Both F17 and F17 Pro are backed by a 4000mAh battery that charges at up to 30W.

Operating System: The Oppo F17 and F17 Pro run Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro Features

You get AMOLED displays on both F17 and F17 Pro, which means the content on them will look much better and richer than it does on the regular LCDs. There are various camera modes on the F17 series smartphones, as well, such as the Ultra Dark mode that gets me excited for the effect it has on the shots taken in low light. There is also fast charging on the F17 and F17 Pro that will allow the batteries on both smartphones to charger much faster.

But the most exciting feature has to be air gesture that recognises the fist clench to allow or reject the call. It is something that we previously saw on the Pixel 4, thanks to the Soli chip. Oppo, on the other hand, is using the proximity sensors to facilitate the technology.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro India Prices

Oppo F17 Pro will be available for Rs 22,990 for the only variant. However, the price of the Oppo F17 has not been announced yet. The first sale of the smartphone starts on September 7.