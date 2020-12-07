Oppo F17 Pro price cut in India with Rs 1,500 extra discount, several other offers

Highlights Oppo F17 Pro price has been cut by Rs 1,500 across retailers.

The mid-range smartphone now sells at Rs 21,490 under Oppo New Year Offer.

Opp F17 Pro was launched for Rs 22,990 back in September.

Oppo F17 Pro price in India has been cut. The latest F-series smartphone is seeing a price slash of Rs 1,500, bringing the price down to Rs 21,490 for the only variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone was launched in September for Rs 22,990 brings a quad-camera setup on the back, along with AMOLED screen, and a dual-camera setup inside a punch-hole design on the display. The price cut has been announced under Oppo's New Year Offer.

The Oppo online store now shows the F17 Pro selling for Rs 21,490. Other online sellers such as Amazon and Flipkart are showing the updated price for the Oppo F17 Pro. But if you are not someone who buys phones online and would rather go the conventional way, the F17 Pro is also down to Rs 21,490 in stores near you. As reported by 91Mobiles, citing sources at an offline retail chain, the Oppo F17 Pro is selling for Rs 21,490 in the offline market.

Oppo F17 Pro Offers

When buying offline, there is 7.5 per cent cashback on using ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda cards. Oppo is also giving "Complete Damage Protection" of 180 days, which protects your phone from accidental, water or any other type of damage, 180 days of extended warranty that covers technical & mechanical problems occurred to the device, and 10 per cent off on the Enco W51 TWS earbuds.

For online buyers, the offers include Rs 1,500 instant discount on using Bank of Baroda cards on Amazon and Flipkart and using PhonePe on Flipkart. The "Complete Damage Protection" is available with the online purchase, as well. Alongside, there is a 70 per cent assured buyback offer that ensures 70 per cent money back after three months of phone's usage. On Amazon, there is a Rs 1,500 flat discount using Amazon Pay.

The Oppo F17 Pro comes in Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White colour versions.

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro (Review) comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a dual-punch hole setup and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for expandability. The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 custom skin on top. It packs a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. There is a USB-C port at the bottom.

As for optics, the Oppo F17 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-lens, 2MP mono lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth lens on the front residing inside the pill-shaped cutout. For authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.